Prosise will join the Texans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Death, taxes and coach Bill O'Brien acquiring pass-catching running backs. Depth is a crucial factor for all teams, but especially so with a myriad of different injury designations potentially creeping up at untimely situations throughout 2020, so Prosise's value as a practice squad player cannot be understated. The Texans are already loaded at the position thanks to the versatility of David Johnson and Duke Johnson, but should either one go down expect to see Prosise called up to the active roster should he prove to be recovered from 2019's gruesome arm injury.