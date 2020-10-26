The Texans released Prosise on Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Prosise was called up from the practice squad when Duke Johnson was dealing with an ankle injury earlier this season, and he played just five offensive snaps over six games. It's possible Prosise was competing with Buddy Howell to stick around on Houston's active roster, but Howell blocked a punt in Sunday's loss Green Bay and eliminated all doubt about his role with the team. Prosise could seek a new opportunity elsewhere, but if he doesn't find a fit, he may land back on the practice squad.