Prosise was protected on Houston's practice squad for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Under revised practice squad rules in 2020, teams are able to protect up to four players by Tuesday of each week, which prevents another team from signing that player. The protected list is subject to change weekly. If Prosise is not added to the 53-man roster for the game, then he is free to terminate his practice squad contract and sign with another team one day after the game.