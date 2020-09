Prosise was added to the protected list of training squad players for Week 2, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Prosise, who was also protected last week, could be useful if Duke Johnson's not over an ankle injury by the weekend. Johnson was injured during the third quarter of Week 1's loss to the Ravens and described as week-to-week following the game. However, Houston head coach Bill O'Brien referred to Johnson as day-to-day Monday.