Reavis was waived by the Falcons on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anticipating the arrival of blocking tight end Luke Stocker, Atlanta decided to part ways with one of its developmental prospects in Reavis. The former Virginia Tech Hokie had been a member of the Falcons' practice squad since last November, but he became expendable because there are 10 other cornerbacks currently vying for attention in training camp.