C.J. Reavis: Signs with Jags practice squad
Reavis (concussion) has signed with the Jaguars' practice squad after being waived by the team Saturday.
Reavis was in concussion protocol late into the preseason, but the fact that he was waived without an injury designation suggests he's fine. The rookie defensive back will stay with the team as a member of the practice squad and could find his way to an active roster once injuries start piling up.
