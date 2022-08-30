The Panthers waived Saunders on Tuesday.
Saunders dealt with a quadriceps strain for much of August but returned to action during the Panthers' preseason finale, operating mostly as a kick returner. The Ohio State wideout appeared in two games for Carolina last year, catching both of his targets for 11 yards.
More News
-
Panthers' C.J. Saunders: Back in returner role Friday•
-
Panthers' C.J. Saunders: Out 3-4 weeks with quad strain•
-
Panthers' C.J. Saunders: Dealing with leg strain•
-
Panthers' C.J. Saunders: Sticking with Panthers•
-
Panthers' C.J. Saunders: Elevated for Week 18•
-
C.J. Saunders: Returned to practice squad•