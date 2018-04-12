C.J. Smith: Waived by Browns
Smith was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Smith, a 2016 undrafted free agent, was waived by Cleveland two weeks prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite recording only nine snaps for the 2017 Browns, Smith was nearly traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 pick -- though the trade was ultimately rescinded after Smith reportedly failed his physical. The 24-year-old will go through the league's waiver process, and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
