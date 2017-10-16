C.J. Spiller: Signing with Chiefs again

The Chiefs are re-signing Spiller, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Spiller will sign with Kansas City for the fourth time in less than eight months, with the latest transaction presumably motivated by Charcandrick West's concussion. The Chiefs could deploy Spiller as a passing-down complement to Kareem Hunt in Thursday's game against the Raiders, assuming West isn't ready to play. The role likely would be temporary and doesn't seem to be of much interest for fantasy purposes. It's also possible the Chiefs simply allow Hunt to dominate snaps, given that he's proven to be more than competent as a pass-catching threat.