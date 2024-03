The Jets are releasing Uzomah (knee) to clear $5.3 million in cap space, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old tight end caught 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games after signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in March of 2022. Uzomah finished the 2023 season on injured reserve with an MCL injury, and he'll likely have to compete for a backup job if he wants to continue his NFL career.