C.J. Worton: Chance with Atlanta

The Falcons are expected to sign Worton as an undrafted free agent.

Worton was decent in his final year with Florida International, nabbing 37 passes for 627 yards and six touchdowns. His listed size -- 6-foot-0, 183 pounds -- could put a huge damper on his possible value in the NFL. He will have a tough time making the roster, as he's one of four receivers the Falcons elected to sign as undrafted free agents.

