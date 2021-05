Johnson is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was among the surprise omissions during the 2021 draft, but both he and fellow UDFA Tamorrion Terry will get their first chances as professionals in the Pacific Northwest. While he didn't suit up this past season due to the FCS season getting pushed back to this spring, Johnson reeled off back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons for South Dakota State in 2018 and 2019.