Cleveland waived McDonald (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

It's not immediately clear what type of issue McDonald is dealing with -- he played in all three of the Browns' preseason contests, tallying two receptions on two targets for 11 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in May. In the likely case that McDonald clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve and miss the 2025 campaign unless he works out an injury settlement with the team.