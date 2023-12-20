York is likely to serve as the Giants' kicker in Monday's game against the Eagles after head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Randy Bullock (hamstring) to be available for Week 16, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

York, who currently resides on New York's practice squad, looks destined to be elevated to the active roster Monday, assuming Bullock doesn't make any major strides in his recovery from the injury in the coming days. The 2022 fourth-round pick hasn't yet appeared in a game this season, but across 17 appearances with the Browns as a rookie, he converted 24 of 32 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries.