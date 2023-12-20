Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday he does not expect Randy Bullock (hamstring) to play in Monday's game against the Eagles, leaving York as the Giants' likely starter, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

York, who currently resides on New York's practice squad, looks destined to be elevated to the active roster in time to start Monday's divisional matchup. The 2022 fourth-round pick hasn't yet appeared in a game this season, but across 17 appearances with the Browns as a rookie he converted 24 of 32 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries.