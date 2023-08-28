The Browns are slated to waive York after having traded for Dustin Hopkins from the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

York lost Cleveland's kicking competition by virtue of going 4-for-8 on field-goal tries in four preseason appearances, including back-to-back games in which he failed to convert what would have been a game winner. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick's roster spot has been made expendable by the Browns' trade of a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for veteran placekicker Dustin Hopkins. If he clears waivers, York will look to land on a practice squad elsewhere in the league. He could even be a candidate to reunite with Cleveland, considering the draft capital invested in him by the team.