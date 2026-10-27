The Bengals signed Prieskorn to their practice squad Tuesday.

Prieskorn has bounced around between several organizations' practice squads over the past two campaigns but has yet to be elevated for a regular-season game. Most recently, he spent time in Carolina's training camp before being cut in late August. Prieskorn's signing was one of a flurry of moves by Cincinnati involving tight ends Tuesday, as Erick All (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Josh Kattus (undisclosed) landed on the practice-squad injured list and Cam Grandy was signed to the active roster.