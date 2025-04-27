Prieskorn is slated to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Prieskorn didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft but does have a path toward a roster spot in Detroit should he end up signing there. He was a flex tight end during his two years as a starter at Ole Miss, accumulating 57 catches for 850 yards and seven touchdowns in 23 games. Prieskorn lacks the speed to separate from defenders in the passing game, but he makes up for it with his physicality, run-blocking ability and hand-eye coordination.