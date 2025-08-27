Prieskorn was waived by Denver on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Prieskorn signed a contract with the Broncos this offseason as an undrafted free agent rookie, however, he fell short of making the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old Ole Miss caught his only target this preseason for a seven-yard touchdown. Prieskorn will now seek his next opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2025 season.