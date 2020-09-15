site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cairo Santos: Bumps back to practice sqaud
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
Santos reverted to the Bears' practice squad.
Santos was impressive in Week 1, as he connected on two field goals -- both from fewer than 40 yards -- and all three extra-point attempts. With Eddy Pineiro (groin) set to miss the next two games, Santos will be elevated ahead of Week 2's matchup against the Giants.
