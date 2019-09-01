Santos was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Santos lost the kicking battle to Matt Gay in Tampa bay. Santos has bounced around the past few seasons, kicking for four teams the past two seasons. He's 18-for-23 on field goals and 36-for-37 on extra point attempts over that span. He may get a look from teams that have kicking troubles or injuries to the position during the year.

