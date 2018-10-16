Cairo Santos: Cut loose by Rams
The Rams released Santos on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
On Monday, coach Sean McVay said "there's a chance" Zuerlein (groin) would be able to return from a four-game absence Sunday in San Francisco, according to Simmons. With the release of Santos, who served as the Rams' kicker the past two games, Zuerlein clearly is good to go. Considering Santos knocked through five of six field goals as well as five of six extra points, he likely is on the speed dials of a number of teams around the NFL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7