The Rams released Santos on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay said "there's a chance" Zuerlein (groin) would be able to return from a four-game absence Sunday in San Francisco, according to Simmons. With the release of Santos, who served as the Rams' kicker the past two games, Zuerlein clearly is good to go. Considering Santos knocked through five of six field goals as well as five of six extra points, he likely is on the speed dials of a number of teams around the NFL.

