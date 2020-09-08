The Bears are expected to promote Santos from their practice squad to serve as their kicker in Sunday's season opener versus the Lions, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Though he lost out in his job battle with Eddy Pineiro (groin) during training camp, Santos is poised to begin the season as Chicago's kicker after Pineiro was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. In accordance with the NFL's new IR rules, Pineiro will be sidelined for at least the Bears' first three games, so Santos should have all of September to stake his claim to keeping the job, or impressing enough to earn another opportunity with another team. The Bears may wait and see if any other kickers hit the open market over the next few days before formally adding Santos to the 53-man roster.