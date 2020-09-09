Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Santos will serve as Chicago's kicker in Sunday's season opener against Detroit, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears have not yet promoted Santos from the practice squad, but it's only a matter of time before such a move is made. Eddy Pineiro (groin) won the starting job during training camp but is poised to spend a minimum of three weeks on injured reserve, which sets the stage for Santos to begin the season with at least a three-game window to showcase his abilities. Of course, if Santos struggles Week 1, the Bears could explore other options.