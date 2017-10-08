Play

Cairo Santos: Needs two more weeks to heal up

Santos (groin) will be out for approximately two more weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Santos recently underwent a physical for Tampa Bay, who are unsurprisingly looking at replacements for the struggling Nick Folk. The 25-year-old is reportedly dealing with an adductor sprain in his groin and won't be available until later in October, likely taking him out of consideration for the Bucs at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories