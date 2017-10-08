Cairo Santos: Needs two more weeks to heal up
Santos (groin) will be out for approximately two more weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Santos recently underwent a physical for Tampa Bay, who are unsurprisingly looking at replacements for the struggling Nick Folk. The 25-year-old is reportedly dealing with an adductor sprain in his groin and won't be available until later in October, likely taking him out of consideration for the Bucs at this time.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...