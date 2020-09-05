The Bears are expected to release Santos on Saturday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Chicago's kicking situation remains tumultuous, with Eddy Pineiro (groin) still up in the air for Week 1, so a potential reunion with Santos can't be ruled out. Finley notes that the Bears could consider carrying two kickers on the active roster, in addition to another on the practice squad. If the Bears hope to stash Pineiro on injured reserve and bring back Santos during the interim, the team would need to wait until Monday before making such a move.