Cairo Santos: Waived off injured reserve

Santos (groin) reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs on Saturday, Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel reports.

Santos was expected to return to health in the latter portion of the season, so it is somewhat surprising the Chiefs opted to let him go as opposed to placing him on IR-R , which would make him eligible to return in eight weeks. The team is apparently confident in the recently acquired Harrison Butker. Santos will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health allows it.