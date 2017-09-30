Cairo Santos: Waived off injured reserve
Santos (groin) reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs on Saturday, Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel reports.
Santos was expected to return to health in the latter portion of the season, so it is somewhat surprising the Chiefs opted to let him go as opposed to placing him on IR-R , which would make him eligible to return in eight weeks. The team is apparently confident in the recently acquired Harrison Butker. Santos will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health allows it.
More News
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...