Cairo Santos: Works out for Chicago

Santos (groin) met with the Bears on Thursday, but it doesn't appear the team will offer him a contract, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Santos served as the Chiefs' kicker the last three seasons and opened the 2017 campaign with Kansas City, converting all three of his field-goal attempts and all 12 of his extra-point tries in three games before he was waived/injured by the team Sept. 30 while he was dealing with an adductor strain of his groin. Though he's now believed to be fully healthy, the Bears likely weren't motivated to make a change at kicker after Connor Barth submitted his best performance of the season in the Week 10 loss to Green Bay, converting field-goal tries from 45, 44 and 49 yards amid soggy conditions. With the injury behind him, Santos could end up latching on elsewhere before long, given that he was one of the league's better kickers in 2016, ranking fifth in the NFL with an 88.6 percent success rate on field goals while garnering touchbacks on 55.8 percent of his kickoffs.