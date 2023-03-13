The Ravens released Campbell on Monday.
Campbell signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal ahead of the 2022 campaign and appeared in 14 games, totaling 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks -- his most since 2019. His release will clear some cap space for Baltimore and allow the veteran to find a new deal following his resurgent season. The 2008 second-round pick has played for three different teams (Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens) across 15 seasons and has recorded at least five sacks in 13 of those campaigns.
