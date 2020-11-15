site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: caleb-benenoch-battling-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Caleb Benenoch: Battling injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Patriots placed Benenoch (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear exactly when Benenoch is dealing with, but he'll be required to miss three weeks of practice before returning to team activities.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read