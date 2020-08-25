site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Caleb Benenoch: Dropped by Lions
The Lions released Benenoch on Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Benenoch was the roster casualty of the Lions adding Will Clarke to the 53-man roster. He's now free to join another club.
