The Buccaneers informed Benenoch on Tuesday that he will be released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Benenoch will hit the waiver wire after not seeing any action in the Buccaneers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The UCLA product, who was a 2016 fifth-round pick, could generate some interest off waivers for teams in need of tackle depth.

