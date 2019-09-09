Caleb Benenoch: Let go by Tennessee
The Titans informed Benenoch that he will be waived Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Benenoch never suited up for the Titans in game action for Week 1, and will head to waivers at 4pm eastern time Tuesday. The UCLA product could generate real interest on waivers, considering he has former coaches with the Falcons and Jaguars.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Leaves game due to illness•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Practices in full Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Participates in practice to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Misses practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...