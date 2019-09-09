The Titans informed Benenoch that he will be waived Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Benenoch never suited up for the Titans in game action for Week 1, and will head to waivers at 4pm eastern time Tuesday. The UCLA product could generate real interest on waivers, considering he has former coaches with the Falcons and Jaguars.

