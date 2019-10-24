Caleb Benenoch: Waived by Carolina
Benenoch was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Benenoch started the season with the Buccaneers and has now also completed stints with the Patriots and Panthers. The 2016 fifth-round pick has played only one game between the three teams this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Caleb Benenoch: Picked up by Pats•
-
Caleb Benenoch: Let go by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Leaves game due to illness•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Practices in full Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Participates in practice to begin week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...