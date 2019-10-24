Play

Benenoch was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benenoch started the season with the Buccaneers and has now also completed stints with the Patriots and Panthers. The 2016 fifth-round pick has played only one game between the three teams this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories