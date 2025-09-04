Etienne (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Bengals on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Etienne was placed on injured reserve Aug. 27 after suffering an undisclosed injury during training camp, which would have forced him to miss the entirety of the season. Now that he's reached a settlement with Cincinnati, the offensive lineman will be eligible to pass a physical and potentially play in 2025.