Caleb Huntley: Signs practice squad deal with ATL
RotoWire Staff
The Falcons signed Huntley to their practice squad Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Huntley returns to Atlanta on a practice squad deal after being waived ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The 23-year-old running back is still looking to make his NFL debut.
