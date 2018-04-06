Caleb Kidder: Let go by Patriots
Kidder was released by the Patriots this offseason, the Boston Herald reports.
Kidder spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and New England likely waited for him to pass a physical before letting him go. The Montana product is yet to appear in an NFL game but could be given a tryout with another team in training camp this summer.
