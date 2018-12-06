Caleb Wilson: Declares for 2019 NFL Draft
Wilson will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Thic Nhi Nguyen of the Southern California News Group reports.
The redshirt junior had an excellent season for the Bruins, leading all tight ends in the nation in receiving yards (965) while tallying four touchdowns. Wilson, standing at 6-foot-4, is projected to be one of the top tight ends taken in the draft thanks to his good hands and decent blocking ability despite his smaller size relative to prototypical NFL tight ends.
