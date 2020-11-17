Wilson reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Wilson played seven snaps on special teams during a 27-17 loss to the Giants on Sunday, but he went unutilized by an Eagles offense that was without tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) for the contest. Despite a quiet outing that entailed no offensive role, the appearance marked the first of Wilson's NFL career. He did not end up playing in the regular season last year after being selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Arizona.