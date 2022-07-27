Green Bay released Brice on Wednesday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.
Brice was activated from the NFI list prior to being released. He was always a long-shot to make the roster at inside linebacker, as the Packers spent a first-round pick on Quay Walker and retained De'Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes this offseason. Brice will look for another opportunity elsewhere, while his departure from Titletown should create more opportunities during training camp for Tariq Carpenter and Isaiah McDuffie.