Calvin Anderson: Cut by Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers released Anderson (shoulder) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Anderson spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in 13 regular-season games without making any starts. The 29-year-old has seemingly recovered from the shoulder injury that landed him on the team's injured reserve last December.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Season could be over•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Won't play at Baltimore•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Facing extended absence•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Re-signs for two years with Pitt•