The Dolphins signed Jackson to the team's practice squad Friday, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.
Jackson previously spent about one month on Miami's practice squad before he was cut loose Nov. 28. The 25-year-old was yet to make his NFL debut, though he could be a candidate to be elevated to the active roster with wideout River Cracraft (calf) considered questionable to play Sunday against the Patriots. The Dolphins also let go DaeSean Hamilton (calf) from the practice squad to make room for Jackson on Friday, per Masala.