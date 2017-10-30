Calvin Johnson: May have suitors

Two teams have spoken to the Lions about potentially trading for Johnson's NFL rights, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

The Lions told the interested teams to speak directly with Johnson, who hasn't publicly expressed any desire to come out of retirement. It seems like an extreme long shot, but the 32-year-old might give it a bit of thought if he could get a nice payday from a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Johnson isn't believed to be on good terms with the Detroit organization and presumably has no interest in rejoining the only team he's ever played for. He probably would've come out of retirement over the summer if he had any real interest in playing.