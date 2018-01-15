Calvin Johnson: No plans to come out of retirement

Johnson insisted that his playing career is over and he will not out of retirement, Alex Marvez of SportingNews.com reports. "I'm not coming back," Johnson said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I'm enjoying my time off. I'm enjoying things I couldn't do when I was playing."

Johnson's rights are still owned by the Lions and it's reported that the relationship between the franchise and receiver were irreparably damaged when Detroit demanded that Johnson return part of his signing bonus following his 2016 retirement. Although there seemed to be a sliver of hope that he might return after Johnson was reported to have a number of suitors during the 2017 season that were interested in acquiring his rights via trade, nothing ever came to fruition. It's safe to say that the legendary wideout has officially hung up the cleats for good.