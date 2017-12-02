Calvin Pryor: Cut by Jaguars
The Jaguars released Pryor on Saturday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Pryor was traded to the Browns from the Jets in June, but was released prior to the season commencing after a reported altercation with teammates. He subsequently landed on the Jaguars, but was placed on injured reserve in September with an ankle injury. He had logged just 28 special teams snaps in two games since returning. The 2014 first-round pick will now look for a new opportunity.
