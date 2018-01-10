Calvin Ridley: Enters 2018 NFL Draft

Ridley announced Wednesday that he would forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

This was rather expected, as Ridley had very little left to prove at the collegiate level and is already on the older end of the spectrum for a receiving prospect at 23 years old. Ridley (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) may not have the size to be a prototypical No. 1 receiver in an NFL offense, but everything else about his game suggests that he'll be productive at the next level. Not only is Ridley fast, but he's also a crafty route runner who knows where to find soft spots in the defense both before and after the catch. Considering how early it is in the draft process, any of the top three receiving prospects could be the first wideout taken based on team preference, but Ridley likely has the strongest case to be the first off the board come April. One possible knock on Ridley could be the aforementioned age factor that may lead some scouts to wonder whether he has already topped out in terms of his development. Still, if Ridley has indeed reached his proverbial ceiling, the finished product looks like an NFL receiver who will have a solid career for years to come.