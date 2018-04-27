Calvin Ridley: Going to Atlanta

The Falcons selected Ridley in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Ridley (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) is a slight and overaged prospect who will turn 25 in December, but he also has the speed, quickness, and route-running ability to still project as a fine WR2-slot receiver sort of prospect in the NFL. On a Falcons offense with only Justin Hardy at slot receiver and a lack of speed aside from Julio Jones, Ridley looks like a good fit and could even pressure Mohamed Sanu for the distinction as the team's WR2 behind Jones. With a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and a 6.88-second three-cone drill after an accomplished Alabama career, Ridley has a better profile for immediate contributions than most rookie receivers. Whether he establishes himself as a mainstream fantasy asset depends on how much heat he puts on Sanu.