Calvin Ridley: Turns in below-average jumps, agility scores at NFL Combine
Ridley had below-average scores in the short shuttle, the vertical jump, and the broad jump at the NFL Combine.
While Ridley did manage to turn in a strong 40-yard dash at 4.43 seconds, his shuttle time was 4.41 seconds, his vertical checked in at 31.0 inches, and his broad jump was 110.0 inches. Whether these mediocre scores have any real impact on his stock remains to be seen, but those numbers will be a part of his prospect profile. On film, Ridley is the best route runner in the class and he's savvy after the catch, so it's still plenty reasonable for teams to have him as the top receiver on their board. How teams weigh his college tape versus his workout metrics will be one of the more interesting storylines over the next two months.
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....