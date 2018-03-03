Calvin Ridley: Turns in below-average jumps, agility scores at NFL Combine

Ridley had below-average scores in the short shuttle, the vertical jump, and the broad jump at the NFL Combine.

While Ridley did manage to turn in a strong 40-yard dash at 4.43 seconds, his shuttle time was 4.41 seconds, his vertical checked in at 31.0 inches, and his broad jump was 110.0 inches. Whether these mediocre scores have any real impact on his stock remains to be seen, but those numbers will be a part of his prospect profile. On film, Ridley is the best route runner in the class and he's savvy after the catch, so it's still plenty reasonable for teams to have him as the top receiver on their board. How teams weigh his college tape versus his workout metrics will be one of the more interesting storylines over the next two months.