Calvin Ridley: Turns in strong 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
Ridley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL Combine and added a 110.0-inch broad jump.
The Alabama product came to the combine as the top receiver prospect in the class and Saturday's workout should help solidify his standing in that regard. Ridley is most renowned on the field for his hands and his route running, but the strong 40-yard dash helps demonstrate that his long speed can play at the next level as well. The overall workout numbers aren't necessarily eye-popping, but Ridley was effectively able to check the boxes to maintain his stock as a first-round pick with the likelihood of being the first wideout off the board.
