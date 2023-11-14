Throckmorton was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

In a surprising move, Carolina has released Throckmorton, who started the team's previous seven games at guard. The Oregon product spent the first two years of his career with New Orleans, starting in 20 of his 31 appearances. Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays seem to be the two most likely options to replace Throckmorton on the Panthers' offensive line.